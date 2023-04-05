Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Up to $122.94

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.94, but opened at $134.30. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $135.21, with a volume of 255,394 shares.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.06. The company has a market cap of $571.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (GUSH)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.