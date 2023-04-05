Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.