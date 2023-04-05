Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

