Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Dropbox worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,627.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.