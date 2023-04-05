Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.21% of Duolingo worth $231,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Duolingo by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,907 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,910 in the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUOL opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

