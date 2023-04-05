Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

