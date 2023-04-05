Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.13% of Elastic worth $304,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.