Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $180,210.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.2 %

EA stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

