EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $634,685.48.
  • On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27.

Shares of ESMT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

