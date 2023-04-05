Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

ETR opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

