Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Enviva has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

