Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $236.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

