Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

