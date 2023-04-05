Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 103,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.