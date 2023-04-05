Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

