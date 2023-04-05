Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

