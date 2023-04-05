Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.55% of Exelixis worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

