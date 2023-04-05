Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.36

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.60. Expro Group shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 102,548 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,647.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock valued at $153,529,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

