Fiona Tan Sells 7,375 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $210,351.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.0 %

W opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

