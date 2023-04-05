First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 268,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FAF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

