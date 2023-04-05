First Command Bank Sells 228 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

