First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 650,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,771,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.