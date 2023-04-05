FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18,488.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.