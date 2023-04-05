Forum Financial Management LP Buys 899 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

