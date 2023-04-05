Founders Capital Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 54,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 27,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

