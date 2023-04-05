Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.