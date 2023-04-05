Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

FOX Stock Down 0.9 %

FOXA opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

