Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $328,321.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $328,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Epstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 64.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 99.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

