General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of General American Investors worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in General American Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in General American Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in General American Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General American Investors by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GAM stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

