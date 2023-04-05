Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.