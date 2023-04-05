Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of Globant worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $144.71 and a 52-week high of $261.42.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

