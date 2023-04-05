Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,581,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Globus Medical by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 210,142 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Globus Medical by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

