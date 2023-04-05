Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 702 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $142.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

