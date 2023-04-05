Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $309.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $313.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.