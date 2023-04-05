Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.