Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,363. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

