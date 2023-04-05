Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.2 %

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.