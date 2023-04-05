Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,101,489 shares of company stock worth $120,542,184. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

