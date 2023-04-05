Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

