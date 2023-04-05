Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 572 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,540.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

