Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,234,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

