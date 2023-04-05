Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,045 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CarMax by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

