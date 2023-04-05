Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 713 JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,503,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,063,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

