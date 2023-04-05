Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 128,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.