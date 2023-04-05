Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $215.28.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,939 shares of company stock worth $1,188,888. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

