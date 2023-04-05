Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Copart by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,059.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

