Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.