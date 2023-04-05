Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $90,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,621,288. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

