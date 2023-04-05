Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $133.35.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

