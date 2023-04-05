Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $296.58 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

